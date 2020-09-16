All major water bodies to turn tourist hotspots in Telangana: Srinivas Goud

In a reply during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government had initiated efforts to develop the erstwhile Warangal district into a tourist hub.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said all major water bodies in the State would be developed into tourist destinations soon to attract tourists from all over the world. He said the Pakhal Lake in the erstwhile Warangal district would be one of these major tourist attractions.

In a reply during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government had initiated efforts to develop the erstwhile Warangal district into a tourist hub. “We are developing a tourism circuit covering both eco-tourism and temple tourism in the erstwhile Warangal district. We have already commenced developing the Pakhal lake as a tourist attraction and are ready to sanction more funds in this regard,” he said.

Srinivas Goud said plans were afoot to develop Yadadri into a major tourist attraction, following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused severe damage to the tourism sector in the State. He assured to make all efforts to revive the sector.

