All medical services restored in teaching hospitals in Telangana

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Medical services, including elective surgical services, have been restored in all Government teaching and speciality hospitals in Telangana.

A directive to this effect was issued by Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. K Ramesh Reddy on Saturday. “It is advised to use PPE and N95 masks and other measures for safety of the hospital personnel. In the outpatient wings, please make sure that social distancing is followed and even in the wards ensure that there is no overcrowding. Proper sanitation measures should be followed,” DME told hospital Superintendents.

The DME directed the Superintendents to run separate fever clinics so that patients will not intermingle with other OP patients. If any patient attending the OP or brought to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19, they should be kept in the isolation ward, all precautions should be taken and protocols prescribed by the ICMR followed, he said.

Gandhi Hospital and Government Chest Hospital will continue to function as Nodal COVID-19 centres and part of SD Eye Hospital as isolation centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .