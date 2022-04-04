All nala encroachments in Hyderabad to be removed, says Talasani

Hyderabad: All the encroachments on nalas in the city will be removed, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said here on Monday.

Speaking after inspecting the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Khairatabad, Musheerabad and Amberpet constituencies, the Minister said many structures including petrol bunks and apartments were built on nalas and that earlier governments did not initiate action against encroachments.

He also stated that as the people in low lying areas suffer due to inundation, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao initiated the SNDP to revamp the stormwater drain network in the city. Srinivas Yadav also requested people to cooperate with the officials while SNDP works are executed, citing that inundation could also result in loss of life and property.

The Minister was accompanied by MLAs Danam Nagender and Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others.