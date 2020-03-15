COVID-19: All Osmania University colleges to remain closed till March 31

By | Published: 1:52 pm 1:55 pm

Hyderabad: All the colleges including campus, constituent, affiliated district PG centres of the Osmania University (OU) will be closed till March 31.

The university administration took this decision as the State government declared closure of educational institutions till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19.

In a press release on Sunday, the OU administration said that all the semester exams that are already scheduled and are underway will be held as per the schedule.

All the hostels, mess facilities, and libraries will also be closed with immediate effect, the university said.

As a preventive measure, all the seminars, conference, symposia, workshops, public meetings, fests, student meeting, sports events etc will not be permitted till March 31. However, all administrative offices or units will function as usual, the university added.

