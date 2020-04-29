All-out efforts for vaccine against coronavirus

By | Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni | Published: 12:16 am 12:52 am

On April 20, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that calls for “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus. The resolution also highlights the “crucial leading role” played by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic. The resolution drafted by Mexico, which received US support, calls for strengthening the “scientific international cooperation necessary to combat Covid-19 and to bolster coordination,” including with the private sector.

The call for cooperation comes as research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturers launch expensive efforts to develop vaccines and other therapeutics that could be critical in fighting the pandemic.

The resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to identify and recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scale manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future Covid-19 vaccines.”

It also asks that such measures to develop and share treatments and vaccines are taken “with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries.” Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a vaccine was the only thing to return “normalcy” to the world, and called for development projects to be accelerated. According to the WHO, at least 70 projects worldwide are developing a vaccine against coronavirus. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) even reckons with over 100 projects.

Immune system in focus

A vaccine activates our immune system without making us sick. Many dangerous infectious diseases can be prevented in this simple and effective way, which answers the following three questions:

• What is immunity

When the body is infected with a microbe (virus, bacterium, parasite or fungus), it stimulates the production of important immune cells. After recovery from a disease, some of the immune cells will “remember” these microbes. This is called immunological memory. Next time, the body is exposed to the same type of microbe, the immune system will recognise it. The body’s defence against the disease becomes faster and more powerful and can prevent the person from becoming ill. This is naturally acquired active immunity.

• How vaccines protect

From birth, we are constantly exposed to many different viruses, bacteria and other microbes. Many are beneficial but some can cause disease. The body’s immune system helps protect us against infections. When we are exposed to infection, the immune system triggers a series of responses to neutralise the microbes and limit their harmful effects. Exposure to an infectious disease often gives lifelong protection (immunity) so we do not contract the same disease again. Our immune system ‘remembers’ the microbe.

• What happens in the body when we vaccinate

During vaccination, the body is exposed to either a weakened microbe (bacteria or virus), fragments of a microbe, or something that resembles the microbe. When the active substances in the vaccine meet the body’s immune system, immune cells and antibodies are produced that will recognise the ‘real’ microbe. When the vaccinated person encounters this microbe, the immune system will provide a faster and better immune response that can prevent disease. This is artificially acquired active immunity.

Accelerating development

The race to develop an effective vaccine against coronavirus gathered pace recently as clinical trials on humans were approved in Germany and launched in the UK. Though there are now around 150 development projects worldwide, the German and British plans are among the only five clinical trials on humans approved across the globe. A vaccine project has to pass through six stages: analysis of the virus, designing a vaccine, trials on animals, trials on volunteers, approval procedure and mass production. In Britain, volunteers in a trial at the University of Oxford were set to be given on April 23, the first dose of a potential vaccine based on a virus found in chimpanzees. Meanwhile, on April 22, for the first time in Germany, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines, granted approval for the clinical testing on human volunteers of a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus developed by BioNTech.

Cancer researcher and immunologist Ugur Sahin previously taught at the University of Mainz before becoming the CEO of BioNTech. The Oxford trial, run by the university’s Jenner Institute, will involve 510 volunteers aged between 18 and 55 in the first phase. Research director Professor Sarah Gilbert estimated that it has around 80% chance of being successful. The institute aims to develop a million doses of the vaccine by September, so as to distribute it as quickly as possible after approval.

First phase

In Germany, meanwhile, the PEI said its approval of the BioNTech trial marked a “significant step” in making a vaccine “available as soon as possible”. In the first phase, it will see “200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years” vaccinated with variants of the vaccine, while the second phase could see the inclusion of volunteers who belonged to high-risk groups.

Aside from BioNtech and Oxford, three other clinical trials on humans have been approved worldwide since mid-March, with Chinese and US developers among the first to move. Beijing approved the first trial for a vaccine developed by the military-backed Academy of Military Medical Sciences and Hong Kong-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio on March 16. The same day, US drug developer Moderna said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health. Another US lab, San Diego-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals, began first phase human trials on April 6.

Yet, while Germany’s BioNtech hailed what it called a “global development programme”, the search for a vaccine has also been a cause of friction between countries. Last month, a newspaper report alleged that the US had attempted to buy exclusive rights to vaccine research being carried out by CureVac, another German firm. Though CureVac and US officials dismissed it as unfounded, the newspaper report caused outrage in Berlin, and prompted German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to declare that “Germany is not for sale”. In March, the German Federal Government made available an additional 145 million euros for research into coronavirus. It will primarily be used to support the international CEPI vaccine initiative.

RNA vaccine

It would be possible to mass produce injection doses of gene-based vaccines very quickly, and that is their advantage. During the vaccination with an RNA vaccine, the genetic information for the construction of an innocuous component of the pathogen is administrated using various methods, including injection into the muscle. The RNA is absorbed in a number of body cells of the person vaccinated. These body cells use the genetic information on the RNA for the construction of the pathogen component. The pathogen components thus produced in the vaccinated person are not infectious and do not induce disease either. The human immune system will recognise the foreign pathogen component and will consider the cells which have constructed this component of the pathogen as putatively infected cells. It builds up a protective immune response against the pathogen which, in the case of exposure, prevents the infection or at least the disease or mitigates its seriousness.

The vaccine candidate of BioNTech is a so-called RNA vaccine, which contains the genetic information for the construction of the so-called spike protein of CoV-2 or parts thereof in the form of ribonucleic acid (RNA). In the authorised first part of the authorised clinical trial to be started by April-end, 200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years will be vaccinated in each case with one or more than one variants of the vaccine, each of which is slightly modified. After an observational waiting period, additional volunteers of the same age range will be vaccinated in the second part of the clinical trial.

The additional inclusion of persons with an increased infection risk or an increased risk of a serious course of a Covid-19 disease is planned for the second part of the clinical trial. “The testing of potential vaccines in humans is an important milestone down the path to producing safe and effective vaccines against Covid-19 for the population in Germany and the world,” the PEI announced. Let us hope that the resolution of the UN to ensure “equitable, efficient and timely” access of the vaccine to all becomes a reality soon.

— Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni

(The author is an MLA and Humboldt Expert in Agriculture, Environment and Cooperation)

