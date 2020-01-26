All-out efforts to tackle dog menace in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Even as complaints over dog menace continue to rise in the city, the Veterinary wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claims to have conducted 39,346 sterilisations and 62,139 anti-rabies vaccinations on street dogs from April 2019 till date. GHMC veterinary officials also said reports of dog bite cases at the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, were decreasing with each passing year and more importantly, there were no human rabies deaths reported in the GHMC limits for the last several years.

This was mainly due to the Animal Birth Control, anti-rabies vaccination programme and standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) being taken up GHMC, they said. The sterilised dogs are notched by making ‘V’ shaped cut on right ear to prevent the same dog from being caught and subjected to surgery twice. After providing post-operative care for four to six days, the sterilised and immunised street dogs are released back in the localities from where they were picked up. Further, rabid, terminally ill and fatally injured dogs are put to sleep under the supervision of a qualified veterinarian, GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Venkateshwar Reddy said.

Regarding the treatment being offered to the people who suffered injuries on Tuesday when a street dog went on a biting spree in Ameerpet, he said free treatment was being offered at IPM Narayanguda. They were already administered anti-rabies vaccination, TT injection and wounds were dressed. On Friday, a team of senior officials would be deployed at IPM and they will be monitoring the treatment.

“There is nothing to worry and quality treatment will be offered to the injured. In case of senior citizens and those who cannot visit IPM, our team will reach out to their home and offer treatment,” he said.

The injured would be administered post-bite anti-rabies vaccination on the 3rd, 7th, 14th, 28th days and a booster dose on 90th day. Sufficient quantities of anti-rabies vaccine and Rabies Immune Globulin (RIG) injections are available at IPM, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital) and all the urban primary health centres to treat dog bite victims, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.