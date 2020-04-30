All party leaders discuss corona relief measures with CS Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Hyderabad: An all party delegation met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday and demanded more relief measures to protect the poor facing troubles during the ongoing lockdown. Earlier leaders of political parties except BJP and AIMIM met and discussed various issues and announced their support to the steps taken by the TRS government in the state. However they suggested certain measures to be taken up by the government on war footing to alleviate the pain of the poor enduring the lockdown.

After the meeting with the Chief Secretary for over an hour , TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking with media said that the leaders have tried to put before the government the troubles faced by the poor during the past 40 days. “We have demanded that each poor family must be given Rs 5000 instead of Rs 1500 and also ration to those who have applied for a ration card in addition to the cash benefit,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He further demanded that each family should get a LPG cylinder and pulses along with rice.

“We have demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and more tests to identify the infected. We said that we have suspicion over the numbers being declared by the government. We have so far done only 19,000 tests in Telangana very less compared to AP, Haryana, Delhi and Kerala,” he pointed out.

Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI State Secretary said that the state must also provide assistance to constructions workers affected by the lockdown. “Other state are providing relief to the construction workers, the government must pay Rs 5000 per family. Pending wages must be paid to the workers who participated in protest near Kandi in Sangareddy district,” he said.

Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof Kodandaram Said that his party demanded enhanced ration to the poor in addition to just rice. ” Government must provide pulses and oil and also provide ration to those who have applied for one,” Kodanda Reddy said. Demanding the government to declare the funds so far contributed by organizations and people to the CMRF, he said that the political parties will be forced to take up protests if the demands are not met.

Telangana Inti Party President Cheruku Sudhakar and TTDP President L Ramana demanded effective implementation of Arogya Sri, restoration of medical services in Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, waiver of farmers loans, bringing back Telangana workers stranded in Surat and Bhiwandi and an all party meeting by the government to discuss the lockout related issues at the earliest.

