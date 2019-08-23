All play, no work for a day!

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Drop Everything And play (DEAP), happens to be the new and unique initiative by the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies, which allows students to play all-day leaving their classwork.

The move by the society is aimed at destressing the students from academic load and reduce cognitive burden among students. Not just students, teaching and non-teaching staff have to take up a sport or game of their choice as part of the initiative and play for an entire day.

The DEAP day which is first-of-its-kind in the schools across the State comes once in a quarter.

On Friday, more than 2.15 lakh students, teachers and non-teaching staff of both Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools de-stressed themselves by playing tug of war, musical chairs, sack race, cricket, kabadi, and kho-kho among others.

“The idea behind the DEAP is to reduce cognitive burden among students. The students, teachers and non-teaching staff can take up any sport or game of their choice. It will be implemented once in quarter,” said Dr RS Praveen secretary TSWREIS and TTWREIS.

Apart from DEAP, the society has introduced a slew of other initiatives in the academics and in co-curricular activities this year. One such is Drop Everything and Read (DEAR),

On hearing a long bell during the school hours, the students, teachers, principals, teachers and non-teaching staff must stop whatever they are doing and read for 15 minutes to 20 minutes every day. This time should be utilised for reading something other than textbooks, like newspapers, novels or magazines among others. The discretion to ring the long bell lies with the Principal of the school concerned. The idea was to inculcate reading habit among students, teachers and principals.

Starting this year, the TSWREIS is providing life skills to students through its ‘School Garage’. Students are being equipped with basic skills in stitching, plumbing, clay moulding, beauty care, wood and electrical works among others. These skills are being taught by professionals in respective fields.

