All problems can be solved through courts: HC judge

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Adilabad: High Court judge T Amarnath Goud on Sunday asserted that administrative mechanism was not performing well in implementing schemes and programmes of the government, sometimes causing inconvenience to people. He was speaking at a legal service programme at Kuchulapur village in Talamadugu mandal.

Amarnath suggested the non-governmental organisations and legal officers to extend cooperation in resolving problems of the public. He told people to bring infrastructure issues to the notice of authorities concerned. All problems could be solved through courts, he said.

He handed over assets, granted by government, to beneficiaries of various schemes and tri-cycles to differently abled. The value of the assets was Rs 12.13 crore. The assets included bullock carts, car, mulching unit, floor mill, auto-rickshaw among others. Authorities of SC Corporation and ITDA-Utnoor explained their works. He later visited Jhari village and inaugurated developmental works.

Amarnath also wore a crown made of peacock feathers presented by aboriginal tribals. He was accorded a grand welcome by residents of the villages and surrounding habitations. Cultural programmes presented by Telangana Cultural Department enthralled audiences. Stalls displayed by various government departments were major attraction.

District Principal Judge MG Priyadarshini was also present, In-charge Collector M Prashanti, District Legal Services Authority secretary G Uday Kumar, Joint Collector G Sandhya Rani, SP Vishnu S Warrier, Adilabad Bar Association president T Mohan Singh and former DLSA secretary Jeevan Kumar and lawyers were present.

