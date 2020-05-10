All Saints: Beacon of Hyderabad schools cricket

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Nestling in the by lanes of Gunfoundry in Abids is the 165 year old All Saints High School. The school has produced a long list of luminaries from various fields, including former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, politician Sitaram Yechury, Bollywood singer Mohd Irfan among others

However, All Saints High School is more synonymous with cricket – more so schools cricket. It is in this school’s tiny ground with its hard and bare surface that Indian cricketers such as Mohammed Azharuddin, Abid Ali, Venkatapathy Raju, Syed Kirmani, Noel David, blossomed.

Brother KM Joseph, who had a big role to play in the development of sport in All Saints, from 1969 to 1986, said the school’s association with sports dates back to 1940s. “The School always believed that sports helps in character building. The ground was one of the busiest places. We were one of the few school teams to participate in the Hyderabad cricket league.’’

Since it was a small ground, it had some crazy rules. When the ball hit the side walls it was declared as two, a full toss hit on the side wall was a four. If the ball hit above a line on the school building it was a six. The cricketers made the best of their modest resources. Whenever the team won, it would celebrate with puffs and soft drinks at Bombay bakery or John’s Bakery sponsored by Brother Joseph and when they lost, the team got an earful.

‘But I never compromised on education,’ said Brother KM Joseph. ‘We used to conduct special classes for the cricketers.’’

Brother Joseph remembers Azhar as a young shy boy. “He showed a lot of a talent from a young age. He was humble, sincere and disciplined. Even on this hard, bare ground, he would dive and stop the ball. MV Sridhar was a dedicated student and a good cricketer. Noel David was a chirpy character.’’

Denzil Balm, former coach, said cricket was top priority. “We encouraged boys to take to sport from young age. It was All Saints that introduced Brother of John tournament for under-10. In olden times we had Abid Ali, Sultan Saleem, Syed Kirmani. At one a time we had three cricketers _ Conrad Sruell, Inder Raj and Sarvar Ahmed who played for Indian Schools.’’

Cricketers from All Saints rose to great heights. “Somehow those days there was a reputation that if you play for All Saints, you will go on to represent the State or even the country,’’ said Leonard Justin, the former coach but now settled in USA.

Venkatapathy Raju, who passed his tenth from here, said when he joined the school in ninth class, it was on one condition that they should win the Basalat Jah tournament. “We kept our promise but unfortunately we won the final without a ball being bowled. We went four times to the ground but HPS Begumpet did not turn up. The unique thing is that Brother Joseph always believed in playing and winning the match.’’

The rivalry between HPS Begumpet and All Saints was well known. Former Hyderabad fast bowler P Harimohan, whose book ‘The Men Within’ (made into Telugu film ‘Golconda High School’) is based on All Saints cricket, recalled one particular match they played against HPS. “They had some big names in their team and we were clear underdogs. But our Principal motivated us on the morning of the match and told us that if we win, he would give us whatever we asked for. We were bowled out for 126. We had given up on the match but things changed after lunch and we bowled out them for 70. Our Principal treated us to the film ‘Jaws’ and dinner at Mohini with extra ice cream.’’

Noel David said it was a carnival atmosphere. “Even in the canteen it was all about cricket. Ragada samosa was very famous in Ashok’s canteen.’’ For those who played schools cricket in Hyderabad, All Saints High School, and its cricketing culture remains a nostalgic memory.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .