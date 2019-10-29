All sections of society living happily under TRS rule: Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that all sections of society in the State were leading a happy life since the welfare schemes of the State government were reaching each and every needy person.

Srinivas Goud was speaking after visiting the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Yadadri hill shrine where he participated in special pooja programme. The temple priests welcomed the Minister with Purna Kumbham on his arrival at the temple.

Later, speaking to the media, Goud said the State government had taken up development of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple as a prestigious project. Yadadri would emerge as one of the top Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country because of the initiatives taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

Pointing out that the State government had taken up initiatives for the welfare of all sections of society, he said the welfare schemes had resulted in uplift of the downtrodden sections in the State.

Coming down heavily on the opposition parties, he said they indulged in mudslinging against the TRS government only for their own political gains. “The people of Huzurnagar taught them a lesson in the recent by-election from the constituency,” he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha and temple Executive Officer N Geetha were also present.

