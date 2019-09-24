All set for Bathukamma saree distribution from Tuesday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for the distribution of over 15 lakh Bathukamma sarees in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas of the city from Tuesday.

Elected public representatives will participate in the distribution programme. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan will also be part of the event, which will be organised at VSR function Hall, Mallapur. Similarly, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and others will participate at different venues across the city.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed officials to ensure proper coordination and organise the distribution circle-wise. In a video conference with officials, he stressed on the need to ensure sanitation and hygiene as rains were expected till this month-end. Likewise, directions were issued to the officials to focus on road repairs, according to a press release.