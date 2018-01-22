All set for Cheruvugattu jatara in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Nalgonda: Arrangements were completed by the temple authorities for six-day Brahmotsavams of Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu, also called Cheruvugattu jatara, on January 24.

On Monday evening, Nagarotsav of presiding deities of the temple was taken out in Nalgonda town from TTD Kalyana Mandapam to Clock Tower Centre via Shivaji Nagar and Ramgiri.

Celestial wedding of Sri Parvathi-Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy will be conducted at 4 am on January 25. Thousands of people from neighbouring districts of Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad are expected to throng the temple to view the celestial wedding. The temple authorities have decided to set up six big screens on the hill shine for the convenience of the people watching the wedding.

Teppotsavam will be conducted at 6 pm on January 26 and Aggigundalu, in which devotees walk on coal fire, will be held at 4 am on January 27. The annual jatara will conclude with Gramotsavam in Cheruvugattu village on January 29.

Shiva Sattulu will be the centre of attraction during the six-day jatara.

For the convenience of devotees, Health Department will set up a health camp and make three ambulances available at the venue.

The State-run RTC will also run special buses to Cheruvugattu from Nalgonda, Narketpally, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda. In addition to this, express buses will be parked at Cheruvugattu during the jatara.

The area of the jatara has been divided into eight zones and one district level official was appointed to each zone to monitor arrangements.

Police will also make elaborate security arrangements for the jatara to avoid any untoward incidents. In all, 550 police personnel will be deployed at the venue.