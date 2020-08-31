All set for Common Entrance Tests from August 31

Candidates appearing for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) have been asked to fill the self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for the Covid-19 or identified as a potential carrier of the Coronavirus.

By | Published: 12:35 am 4:45 pm

Yuvraj Akula: Hyderabad: After being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) are all set to commence from Monday. Given the prevailing health crisis, all candidates appearing for the CETs have been advised to follow protocols of the Covid-19. Students must carry hall tickets, own masks, and a simple pen besides they will be allowed flexible gloves, personal hand sanitizer and a transparent water bottle.

Candidates appearing for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) have been asked to fill the self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for the Covid-19 or identified as a potential carrier of the Coronavirus. The declaration form is provided to students along with their hall ticket which must be filled by the candidates and submit the same to the invigilator in the exam hall. Students experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever etc must inform the authorities concerned so as to make necessary arrangements for them.

Starting from the point of entry into the exam centre till exit, students should strictly adhere to physical distancing. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, no waiting place will be provided to parents/guardians who accompany the candidates to the test centres. The entrance tests are commencing with Engineering Common Entrance Test on Monday for which 28,015 candidates including 14,415 in the morning session and 13,600 in the afternoon session are expected to appear. This test is followed by the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test which is scheduled on September 2 from 11 am to 1.30 pm across test centres in the State.

For admissions into engineering courses, the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test for engineering stream will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 whereas AM stream exam is on September 28 and 29. A total of 1,42,860 candidates for engineering and 78,664 for AM streams have registered this year. The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held from September 21 to 24. Likewise, the Integrated Common Entrance Test for admissions into MBA and MCA courses will be held on September 30 and October 1 for which 55,578 students registered. The Education Common Entrance Test is on October 1 and 3 and Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) scheduled on October 4. The LAWCET date is likely to be revised as it is clashing with the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services preliminary examination.

ECET: August 31

EAMCET Engineering: September 9, 10, 11 and 14

PGECET: September 21 to 24

EAMCET Agriculture: September 28 and 29

ICET: September 30 and October 1

EdCET: October 1 and 3

LawCET: October 4

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .