All set for counting, says Nizamabad Collector

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad is all set for counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, we have appealed to the Election Commission seeking permission for 36 tables for counting, said Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao.

Collector Rao on Sunday conducted a media meet at Collectorate. He said all arrangements were in place for the counting. Rao said in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency votes for 185 candidates and NOTA would be counted, because of it more time and polling staff were required. So far 18 tables had been arranged for counting as the permission of Election Commision was awaited, he said.

He said Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency had seven Assembly constituencies, of them Jagitial and Korutla Assembly constituencies were situated at Jagitial district. Rao said five Assembly constituencies of Nizamabad district would conduct counting at CMC College, Dichpally and counting for remaining two Assembly constituencies would be conducted at Jagitial.

Rao said in each Assembly constituency, 18 tables had been arranged for counting and one table for Returning Officer. Contesting candidates should apply for agent passes, three days prior to counting, he added.

Collector urged polling staff and agents to maintain secrecy and not allow cell phones in counting halls and adeed that if anyone was found violating norms, disciplinary action would be taken against them.

In each Assembly constituency, counting staff would create awareness on counting. After completion of media meet, Collector inspected the Nizamabad Lok Sabha elections counting centre at CMC, College, Dichpally.

Nizamabad Collector and Lok Sabha constituency Returning Officer, M Rammohan Rao instructed officials to complete counting arrangements by Monday.

He said in five Assembly constituencies, entry and exit for the counting centres would be arranged separately. “While counting, check the identity cards of election staff, keenly observe the strong rooms and check if you find anyone suspicious,” he said.

Nizamabad Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu, Assistant Returning Officers Venkateshwarlu, Gopiram, Srinivas, John Samson, Venu, ACP Srinivas Kumar and Engineering Staff accompanied the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.