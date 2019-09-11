All set for Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: All is set for the centralised Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad city and its outskirts on Thursday. The immersion will cap the 11 day Ganesh festivities celebrated with devotion and gaiety across the capital of the State.

The police in the limits of tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the processions from various localities to the immersion points. The main procession is expected to begin from Balapur around 10 am on Thursday and pass through Chandrayangutta, Aliabad, Charminar, Afzalgunj, Moazzam Jahi Market, Abids, Liberty and reach Hussain Sagar lake. Similar tributary procession will reach Hussain Sagar from Secunderabad, Raidurgam, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Uppal and Chandanagar.

To ensure security and safety of the participants and the devotees during the celebrations and deter anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incidents, the city police department is deploying close to 30,000 personnel in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. The higher-ups of the department have divided the police commissionerates into different sectors for better monitoring of the processions.

Special teams along with local police including Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Rachakonda police and Cyberabad police will assist in the smooth passage of the religious festivity. Similarly, forces requisitioned from the neighbouring districts, Telangana State Special Police, Central Paramilitary Forces, Rapid Action Force will be deployed in all sensitive areas and important points on the procession routes.

At the Hussain Sagar lake, the authorities made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of idols including cranes at Tank Bund and NTR Marg where the idol immersion is expected to commence in the early hours of Thursday. Similar arrangements have been made at Saroornagar lake, Durgam Cheruvu and other immersion points in the city and all of them have been decked up for the occasion.

With just hours left for the immersion procession to start, the youth were seen decorating the trucks with flowers at various localities in the city. At Shamsheergunj Pardiwada, the local community members had began decorating their truck with a variety of fruits. Similar enthusiasm was also visible near other Ganesh Pandals in the city.

On the last day, heavy rush was witnessed at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal wherein the numbers of devotees went up considerably.

Blanket security at immersion points: DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions to be taken out across the State on Thursday.

M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, said arrangements were in place to ensure the processions pass off peacefully in the State including the sensitive pockets of Nirmal, Sangareddy, Bodhan, Jagtiyal, Tandur and Bhainsa mandals. He said all precautionary measures were being taken to prevent any untoward incident.

The DGP said that around one lakh idols were installed across the State this year and nearly 50,000 will be immersed on Thursday. The help of local communities was being taken to ensure peaceful passing off the procession, he added and appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and warned of action against those trying to instigate trouble by spreading false information through social media.

Reddy stated that real time monitoring of the processions across the State will be done from the Command and Control Centre set up at the DGP office.

“A blanket security cover is provided at the immersion points and the processions routes. Monitoring will be done through closed circuit cameras,” he said.

Command and Control Centres will also function from the SP offices at the district level and CP’s at the Commissionerate level with senior officials monitoring the processions and issuing necessary advice or suggestions to the field level officers. The State police will be utilising the services of its elite units like OCTUPUS, Grey Hounds apart from the Telangana State Special Police, Rapid Action Force and Central Paramilitary Forces.

In Hyderabad, falling under the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, Reddy said that around 30,000 police personnel would be deployed.

