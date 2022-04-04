All set for grounding Dalit Bandhu units in Chintakani in Khammam 

Khammam: All is set for grounding of units under Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Chintakani mandal in the district. An amount of Rs 1.50 lakh has been credited into the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries in the mandal in the first phase. The amount is credited to make prior arrangements for grounding of selected units, informed District Collector VP Gautham.

The amount is meant to build cattle sheds and to get land lease agreements signed to grow fodder grass by landless beneficiaries, who selected dairy units. And to pay advance for taking shops on lease and towards material procurement for those, who selected centering units, he explained.

A large number of beneficiaries in the mandal have shown interest in the transport sector opting for tractors, cars and auto rickshaws more than the market demand. Those who do not have experience in the field and do not possess vehicle licenses have selected the transport sector.

Those who have chosen the transport field without experience are asked to review their choice and the amount Rs 1.50 lakh will not be credited into their account at present. The amount will be credited into their accounts after they reconsidered their choice, Gautham informed.

Every dalit family in Chintakani mandal has been sanctioned Rs 10 lakh under Dalit Bandhu and there is no need for any apprehensions in that regard. Rs 1.50 lakh is credited to make preparations for grounding the units and the remaining amount will be credited into beneficiaries’ accounts within a week, he added.

It may be noted that the State government selected Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly constituency for Dalit Bandhu implementation on pilot basis in saturation mode. The government has allocated Rs 450 crore and an amount of Rs 100 crore is released and deposited in the District Collector’s account.

One special officer has been appointed for each of 25 villages in the mandal for carrying out the process of beneficiaries’ selection and for household survey. The district industries and agriculture departments conducted a study to educate the beneficiaries about the market demand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .