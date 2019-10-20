All set for Huzurnagar bypoll

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Suryapet: District authorities have made all necessary arrangements at the 302 polling stations for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on Monday. Voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. In all, 28 candidates are in fray, including those from TRS, Congress, BJP and the Telugu Desam.

The Election Commission has pressed into service a total of 3,782 EVMs in the polling stations spread over seven mandals of the constituency. Of the 302 polling stations, 79 have been identified as sensitive and the district police has made additional arrangements to ensure peaceful polling at these locations.

In addition to the 1,500 police personnel, another 1,200 government employees have been posted as polling and assistant polling officers. The process of polling will be webcast from all the 302 polling stations while cameras have been installed to monitor activities outside the polling stations.

On Sunday, District Collector D Amoy Kumar said foolproof arrangements were made for Monday’s polling and called on polling personnel not to give in to any pressure and ensure free and fair polling. The polling staff have been advised to contact the technical personnel who have been posted at various locations in the constituency if any problems are encountered in operating the EVMs, he said.

