All set for immersion in Warangal

By | Published: 8:36 pm 8:55 pm

Warangal Urban: All arrangements are in place for the smooth immersion of the Ganesh idols under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The immersion will take place as a low-key affair on Monday as per the Covid-19 norms at six identified places. They include Padmakshamma Gundam, Chinnawaddepally tank, Bandham Cheruvu, Hasanparthy pedd cheruvu, Ursu Katta cheruvu and Siddeshwara Gundam, said in charge District Revenue Officer (DRO) Vasuchandra.

“No processions will be allowed, people participating in the immersion programme must wear the masks besides following other the Covid-19 norms,” he added. A total of 15 cranes and 15 trollies have been deployed for the immersion of the idols. “CCTV cameras were also set up at the tanks,” said ACP Jithender Reddy. Fire officials were asked to be ready with six fire tenders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .