All set for last friday prayers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: For Jumat-ul-vida, the last Friday for the month of Ramzan, authorities are making elaborate arrangements. Thousands of Muslims are expected to visit Mecca Masjid and offer prayers on the day.

The TS Wakf Board officials in coordination with the Minorities Welfare Department are making required arrangements inside and outside the mosque in view of the intense heat wave.

Local social welfare and religious organisations have asked the authorities to put more tents to protect those coming to Mecca Masjid to offer prayers on Friday.

The Minority Welfare Department has erected a shed in the mosque compound but crowds on Jumat-ul-vida usually spill on to the main road in front of the mosque.

The police are deploying teams from the Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, Quick Reaction Team, Commissioner’s Task Force and civil police as a precautionary measure. Policemen will be posted on rooftops across the Mecca Masjid. Traffic police will be announcing traffic diversions on certain routes in the old city.

“Fool proof security arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of the people attending the prayers,” said DCP (south) Amber Kishore Jah.

Water for ablution sought

The HMWS&SB has been asked to arrange water for ablution at various points around Mecca Masjid for the visitors.

The traffic police have said that those visiting the Mecca Masjid can park their vehicles at Khilwat playground, Charminar bus station, Old Pension payment office and Charminar Unani Hospital.

In view of the Model Code of Conduct in force, so far no Youmul Quran programme was organized at the Mecca Masjid in the month of Ramzan. However, the AIMIM party which holds the program is confident of getting permission to hold the programme after the Friday prayers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.