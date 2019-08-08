All set for lifting Srisailam gates

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Taking into consideration the heavy discharges being maintained by upstream projects on the Krishna river, the Telangana State Level Committee on integrated water management gave its nod for finalising the irrigation schedule for the Nagarjuna Sagar Project. The decision was made at a meeting on Thursday.

While the stage was set for lifting at least three of the spillway gates of the Srisailam project by Saturday, moves are afoot to announce the kharif schedule for the release of water to both the NSP left canal and NSP right canal by August 15, Irrigation authorities said.

The discharges from Almatti project and Narayanpur dam in Karnataka are in the range of 3.55 lakh cusecs and 4.15 lakh cusecs, respectively. The Jurala project, which is receiving an inflow of 3.55 lakh cusecs, was maintaining an outflow of 3.74 lakh cusecs.

The Srisailam project, which was holding a gross storage of 172 tmc as on Thursday evening against its gross storage capacity of 215 tmc, was maintaining a discharge of over 70,000 cusecs for power generation, while another 25,000 cusecs was being discharged for irrigation purposes.

Srisailam Project Chief Engineer B Narayan Reddy told Telangana Today that at least three crest gates of the project would be lifted in the presence of AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar between 11 am and 1 pm on Saturday, letting out water into the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The inflows from the upstream projects in the next 36 hours would be taken into consideration before taking a final call on whether more gates are to be lifted. Chief Engineer of Nagarjuna Sagar project Ch Narsimha Rao said the irrigation schedule would be announced for the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal (NSLC) in consultation with the elected representatives from the command area by August 15. The project as on Thursday has storage of 139 tmc of water against its gross storage of 312 tmc.

