All set for massive plantation in Adilabad

Adilabad: The stage is set for the launch of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, the massive plantation drive across erstwhile Adilabad district from Thursday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for planting 2.34 crore saplings in Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts.

Official sources said 50.33 lakh saplings will be planted in Adilabad district in this phase, while the annual target of 52.62 lakh saplings has been set for Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A total of 67.25 lakh and 64.74 lakh saplings will be planted in Mancherial and Nirmal districts, respectively. Sufficient saplings have already been raised in nurseries belonging to Forest and Panchayat Raj Departments.

About 32 departments including District Rural Development Organisation, Forest, Panchayat, Municipality, Police, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Excise, Singareni Collieries Company Limited etc, are going to be involved in plantation of the saplings. They have been given monthly and annual targets. The officials of these departments were trained in surviving the saplings.

As many as 25,000 saplings will be planted in each district on the first day of the drive. Daily targets have also fixed the departments tasked with planting the saplings. The saplings will be geo-tagged for monitoring their survival and protection. Tree guards are going to be purchased with the help of funds relating to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Some of tree species which are going to be planted included Marri (Ficus benghalensis), Raavi (Pipal), Maredu (Aegle marmelos), gulmohar, vepa (neem), ganneru, badam, feltephorum, tani, Kanuga, veduru (bamboo), nimma (lemon) seethaphalam (custard apple, thumma, dirshanam, erumaddi, usiri (goose berry, mandaram, rose, malle (jasmine) Ganneru (oleander), badam (Almond), peltophorum, tani (blackboard tree), Kanuga Millettia pinnata, mandaram (Hibiscus).

