All set for PACS elections in erstwhile Warangal district

Warangal: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of election for Directors of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in erstwhile Warangal district. Official concerned have already shifted the material for the election to the offices of the PACSs.

Though the elections are held on non-party system, the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) party is pulling out all the stops to see that the candidates supported by the party would win the seats. The polling is scheduled for February 15.

While there are 99 PACS that were schedule for the election, two (Nandanam and Singaram PACS in Inavole mandal) of them have become unanimous. Following this, 97 PACS are (Warangal Rural -31, Mahabubabad -18, Jangaon- 14, Mulugu- 12, Jayashankar Bhupalpally- 10, and Warangal- 12) going for polls.

While the total number of Director post is 1260, around 510 candidates have been elected unanimously. The remaining is going for the polls with 1860 candidates in the fray.

MLAs of the respective constituencies in the district are trying hard to see that each and every voter would exercise their franchise to increase the poll percentage. The TRS party has even appointed incharges for each society.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao is overseeing election and also hatching plans to win the chairperson post of the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB).

TRS leaders Marneni Ravinder Rao, Nimmagadda Venkanna, Kandi Srinivas Reddy and Gundreddy Rajeshwar Reddy are eying the coveted DCCB chairperson post.

