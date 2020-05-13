All set for recarpeting PVNR Expressway

By | Published: 12:18 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown might have slowed down things a bit, but the PVNR Expressway, the country’s longest flyover, is all set to look fresh and smooth soon.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to initiate measures to recarpet one side (two lanes) of the Expressway, taking advantage of the fact that traffic on the structure is relatively less or rather, nil, due to the lockdown.

This is after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other departments to make use of the lockdown period and complete the road repair works before the onset of the monsoon.

HMDA has already completed milling and recarpeting works on one side (two lanes on the NFDB side) of the structure. The milling and recarpeting works were launched in summer last year and completed in July.

However, due to the monsoon last year, works on the other side were suspended and the HMDA had planned to execute recarpeting works and complete them at the earliest.

Last year, while executing the works, traffic was permitted only on the Mehdipatnam to Shamshabad Airport route. Those coming from the airport into the city were made to take the road under the expressway. This time too, HMDA plans to replicate the same traffic regulation.

To this effect, a few months back, HMDA had approached the Traffic Police seeking permission to regulate traffic and commence works. However, with the lockdown in vogue, HMDA had to go a bit slow on these works. Now, HMDA officials say that works are all set to commence shortly and that the works were hitherto delayed since supply of Bitumen was affected by the lockdown.

Further, milling machines were required to clear the top layer of the existing road and then recarpet with new layer. All these issues will be addressed in a few days, said a senior official from HMDA. Moreover, unlike the other side of PVNR Expressway (NFDB end), where the entire 11.6 km stretch was recarpeted, this side does not require entire recarpeting. There are a few rough patches at few places, especially near the Hyatt Palace function hall and other areas and rest of the stretch is in relatively good shape. Once works commence, recarpeting of these patches will be completed in a week, the official informed.

This is the first time, after the expressway was inaugurated in 2009 that the HMDA has taken up recarpeting works on the 11.6 km long structure. The project is being done at a cost of Rs.9 crore. Works were planned to be executed in phases on the four-lane structure. First, the two lanes from Airport side to Mehdipatnam were covered, followed by the two lanes on the other side.

