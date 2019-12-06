All set for T20 gala at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: When Hyderabad hosted a T20 match last in October 2017, it was not a pleasant experience, with the series-deciding third T20 being called off without a ball being bowled due to wet conditions despite no rain on the match day. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) received immense flak from all corners for not getting the ground ready before time.

The HCA officials under the leadership for former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who is making his debut as the cricket administrator, are leaving no stone unturned to make the three-match T20 series opener between India and West Indies on Friday a successful one.

The city is hosting the first match instead of the third, and HCA chief Azhar said they were geared up for the challenge. The match was originally scheduled for December 11 but the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) expressed their inability to host the match on December 6 due to security reasons. It requested HCA to swap their matches which Azharuddin readily agreed to do so.

Stressing the importance of giving a grand experience to the audience, Azhar said their main aim was to make their stay at the stadium a memorable one with top-class facilities. “I am making my debut as the administrator, and we are ready for the challenge. Once the spectators are in the Uppal stadium, they are our guests, and the HCA wants to give them the best of facilities. We have met the Police Commissioner and other officials about the security. We are also employing private security. The parking has been an issue for long. Hopefully, we will sort it out this time. Apart from the parking facilities inside the stadium, we have arranged the same at Genpact, Cinepolis and other places. All the stands will be provided with free water,” Azhar said.

The former Indian captain said, “We asked the officials to run the Metro till midnight for spectators. With the help of traffic police, there will not be any problem on the roads. Fire stations will be at Gate no 3, and eight ambulances will be kept ready for the emergency,” he added.

Water-tight security

Hyderabad: Security cover was put in place on an unprecedented scale for the T20 match between India and West Indies to be held on Friday.

Briefing the media on security arrangements, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said about 1,800 police personnel, snipers from elite armed teams, surveillance cameras, sniffer dogs would be on the job for the match.

The security forces for the match will be drawn from a clutch of agencies, including traffic, law and order, armed forces, OCTOPUS and special branch teams, SHE Teams, Central Crime Station, Cybercrime and Special Operations Teams. Around 300 surveillance cameras were installed inside and outside of the stadium, including at checkpoints and parking areas. Fire engines and eight ambulances were readied to meet emergencies.

“A joint command and control room has also been set up to monitor the surveillance camera footage,” he said, adding that anti-sabotage teams would be on the ground until the match is over.

An effective communication system would be maintained with Very High Frequency (VHF) sets being provided to the personnel for a quick response. Scanners were installed at the stadium for easy detection of explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue.

“The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs are being used to ensure safety in the stadium and parking places. Check-posts are being set up at all entry points for anti-sabotage checks and frisking,” Bhagwat said, adding that special teams would be deployed at each gate to check mobile phones of spectators.

