All set for TS ECET

Total of 28,015 candidates are expected to take exam

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been put in place for conduct of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), the first common entrance test to be conducted in coronavirus pandemic, on Monday.

A total of 28,015 candidates are expected to take the examination including 14,415 in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and 13,600 in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students have been asked to report at the centre by 7.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for afternoon session examination for the verification process. Candidates will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute i.e. after 9 am/3 pm.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) which is organising the test has constituted 56 test centres with 52 in Telangana and four test centres in Andhra Pradesh. The candidates can carry their own transparent water bottle, hand gloves, sanitiser and masks are a must for everyone.

The JNTU-H said 26,700 candidates download their new hall tickets and the same must be produced at the centre.

Apart from hall-tickets, the candidates should carry black/blue ballpoint pen, filled in application form and one valid original photo identification card like college ID card/Aadhaar card/driving licence/passport/PAN card/voter ID to centre.

The university advised candidates to avoid any external design/patterns like Mehndi, ink on their hands as personnel identification data is captured at centres. Calculators, mathematical/log tables, pagers, cell phones, wrist watches or any other electronic gadgets, and personal belongings are not allowed in the centres. The JNTU-H said a booklet for rough work will be provided to the candidates in the centre.

A total of 59 observers and nine special observers have been drafted from the JNTU-H, Kakatiya University, Osmania University, and Telangana University for overseeing the conduct of the examination.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates for lateral entry into the second year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by both university colleges and private un-aided professional institutions in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .