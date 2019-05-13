All set for TSPECET from May 15

By | Published: 7:07 pm 7:10 pm

Nalgonda: Physical efficiency tests for Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET) would be conducted from May 15 to 21 for male candidates, and May 24 to 26 for women candidates, at MG University Grounds near Yellareddygudem in Nalgonda.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday, TSPECET Chairman and MGU Vice-Chancellor Khaza Altaf Hussain said the university has got the opportunity to conduct TSPECET for this year. TSPECET would be conducted for admissions into UG PEd and BPEd courses in 21 colleges across the State. In all, 5,678 applications, including 3,128 for two-years BPEd course and 2,550 applications for two years UGPEd have been received for PECET-2019.

He informed that physical efficiency tests, including 100 meters run, shot put, long jump, high jump and 800 meters run would be conducted for candidates at MG University grounds. The maximum marks for the efficiency test is 400, he added. In addition to this, 11 games, including ball badminton, basketball, shuttle badminton, cricket, hockey, football, handball, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball and lawn tennis would also be conducted for the candidates for 100 marks.

Stating that arrangements were completed for conduct of physical efficiency tests, he informed that 100 volunteers would be utilised for the purpose.

The CET convenor Prof V Satyanarayana and others were also present.

