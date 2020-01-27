All set for TT Nationals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:00 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is making rapid strides in table tennis with several State paddlers including S Fidel R Snehit and Akula Sreeja impressing in the national and zonal tournaments, a fact which was acknowledged by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) while granting hosting rights to Hyderabad for the UTT 81st Senior National & Inter-state Table Tennis Tournament, starting at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, LB Nagar from Monday.

Defending men’s singles champion A Sharath Kamal and runner-up G Sathiyan, returning to the country after the IITF World Team Qualification Tournament, are yet to confirm their participation while another star women paddler Manika Batra is set to miss the event which could open windows for new talents.

A total of around 600 paddlers and 200 officials and referees from around the country are participating in the seven-day competition. A record number of 36 men’s teams and 33 women’s teams are also competing this time for the Inter-State championship.

Telangana men’s team is being led by Aman Balgu and consists Khelo India U-21 singles champion S Fidel R Snehit, Mohammed Ali, Aman Ur Rahman and Saroj Siril. They are placed at Group D along with UP, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The women’s team will be captained by Varuni Jaiswal while G Pranita, B Raaga Nivedita, Manohar Monica and Sristi Gupta are the other team members. State’s promising paddler Akula Sreeja will be playing for RBI in the women’s singles category.

Speaking ahead of the event, Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) president A Narsimha Reddy said the tournament has a legacy of its own as it was started even before India’s independence. TTFI vice president SM Sultan said the sports infrastructure at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium is on a par with world standards while competition manager N Ganeshan said they were confident as Hyderabad had successfully hosted the World Junior Championship and National Championship in 2015.

The inauguration of the championship is at 7 pm and the team finals are slated for January 30. The singles and doubles events that follow will conclude with the prize distribution on February 2.

Sharath, Sathiyan top contenders

Hyderabad: Will he score a Perfect 10? That is the question uppermost in the minds of not just Sharath Kamal, but millions of his fans as the UTT 81st National Table Tennis Championships get underway at the Saroonagar Indoor Stadium here.

After having won the sixth singles title—he was stuck for quite some time there—Sharath was able to win back-to-back titles at Manesar, Ranchi and Cuttack for his record score of nine. But the tenth crown, if he manages to win here, would really put him in a rare club of Hall of Fame, making him stand tall and alone!

However, it’s an uphill task considering the form Sharath had run into during the season and the dwindling motivation, not to speak of the recent showing in the Olympic Team Qualification event at Gondomar (Portugal). He has admitted that at 37, he would need to respect his body which may not be cooperating with his alert mind.

Even otherwise, young gun like G Sathiyan would be after him at the Nationals, having missed his maiden title by a whisker at Cuttack last January, and other contenders in Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Amal Raj are inspired enough. Agencies

