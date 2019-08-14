All set to ring in 73rd Independence Day

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is all geared up to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will unfurl the tricolour and participate in the celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort.

Officials have already taken control of the fort for security arrangements and for rehearsals of cultural programmes. The Golconda Fort and its surroundings, along with major government buildings, roads and junctions, were all decked up with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day. Elaborate arrangements have been made across the State.

Ministers and other dignitaries, including Zilla Parishad chairpersons, have been entrusted with the responsibility of hoisting the tricolour in 33 district headquarters. At Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag and address the people of the State, explaining various initiatives taken by the government. He is also likely to explain his government’s future plans.

Folk artistes, Perini dancers, tribal artistes and students will showcase cultural programmes on the occasion. About 3,500 guests are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations, amidst tight security of police personnel, including Greyhounds, bomb squads and OCTOPUS units, guarding the fort and its surroundings.

The event will be monitored on more than 50 surveillance cameras. Traffic restrictions have been imposed at Golconda Fort for smooth vehicular movement of people attending the event. The Independence Day celebrations are being organised at all government offices, political parties’ headquarters, private organisations, educational institutions and several other locations across the State.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao will hoist the national flag at the TRS State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan. In a rare feat, the tricolour will be hoisted on a 100-ft-tall mast at Khammam on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .