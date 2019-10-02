All should follow Gandhism for a better society: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday emphasised the need to follow Gandhian philosophy for a better society. Drawing inspiration from his philosophy, people should work to take forward Gandhi’s ideology for future generations, he said.

The Minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Kothirampur here on Wednesday, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said Gandhi freed India from the clutches of British rulers by adopting a novel protest of non-violence which was proved to be powerful weapon of all. Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of local self-governance to achieve the rural development.

Getting inspired by the way shown by the Father of Nation, people should work for Swachh Bharat for greener India, he said and wanted the people to strive hard for eradication of plastic usage. Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Karimnagar Mandal Parishad office.

