All steps being taken to feed poor: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar has said that the State Government has taken all possible steps to feed the poor during the lockdown period. The minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao distributed essential commodities to poor and migrant laborers in 23rd and 42nd divisions here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said besides 12 kg rice, Rs 1,500 have been provided to white ration card holders. While 87 per cent rice distribution was completed giving of amount had begun from Tuesday. Rs 1,500 amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of more than 74 lakh people. An amount of Rs 1,112 crore was earmarked for the purpose. Three lakh metric tons rice was already distributed to 36 lakh people.

