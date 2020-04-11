All students from Class one to 9 to be promoted: CM KCR

By | Published: 9:15 pm 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to promote all students from class one to class 9 in the State.

This decision was taken at the special cabinet meeting convened in Hyderabad on Saturday. Briefing newsmen later, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said it was decided to promote all the students of government and private educational institutions.

The SSC examinations have been stopped mid-way. We will take a decision about it later, he said.

