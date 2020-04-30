All the Four Pumps at Ranganayaka Sagar tested successfully

By | Published: 4:45 pm 5:07 pm

Hyderabad: Marking the completion of the crucial phase of lifting water from Medigadda to the dry lands of Siddipet at a height of 490 meters, the multistage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) successfully tested all the four pumps at the Ranganayak Sagar without a glitch. The wet run of the four pumps at the Surge pool of Ranganayak Sagar Reservoir has been successfully completed with the engineers lifting Godavari water and releasing it to the reservoir. The trial of the two pumps which were not hitherto tested began on Wednesday afternoon and the pumping is continuously going on Thursday.

“Two pumps were turned on Friday last, one after another and were tested under different parameters. The remaining two pumps were turned on and are successfully running for the second day now. The pumping will continue for five to six days, ” KN Anand, Superintending Engineer , KLIS, Siddipet told Telangana Today. He added that the pumps now will be run in different combinations to check for heat, vibration and other parameters. He said that so far all the four pumps each with a capacity of 134.40 MW have been working up to the mark and were synchronized with the Grid.

While the distribution network on the either side of the reservoir is being readied to fill 400 tanks and check dams in four Assembly constituencies the Minister for Finance T Harish Rao has already directed district officials to complete the land acquisition and other necessary steps to take the Ranganayak Sagar to the farmers’ lands. On the other hand the Irrigation department is also taking steps to take the water to Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar surge pool to lift the water to the “Mother Reservoir” with a massive capacity of over 50 TMC.

The test run of the pumps at the Mallannasagar reservoir lifting water to the reservoir and then to Kondapochamma Sagar will be completed by this Monsoon as per the directions of the Chief Minister. This will be undertaken even if part of the land acquisition process is delayed through a open channel. The engineers are confident that the process of trial runs of all pumps under Link IV will be completed by this monsoon and by next year “Vaanakalam” the project will be functioning in full speed.

