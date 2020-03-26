All under control in Telangana, says Home Minister Mahmood Ali

By | Published: 4:16 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday said the situation was under control in the State and that the police was geared up to deal with the crisis effectively.

The minister on Thursday afternoon visited the Cyber Tower in Hitech City, Raidurgam police station and other important points to monitor the situation in Cyberabad.

” The situation is very much under control and there is nothing to panic. The police are on the forefront and taking up all necessary preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading, ” he said.

The State government on the instructions of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao have started the Dial-104 medical facility of the Health Department for citizens to approach when in distress and need, he added.

“Do not come out unnecessarily, ” the minister said requesting only youngsters to step out of the house to go to the stores to get essential goods.

He requested elderly persons to stay at homes and take complete rest and preventive measures.

Mahmood Ali also warned of stringent action against black marketeers and that the police would book them under the Preventive Detention Act.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .