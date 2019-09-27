All viral fevers are not dengue cases: Etela Rajender

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday said that all viral fevers were not dengue cases. The government, he said, is providing all facilities in government hospitals to treat viral fevers, besides ensuring supply of required medicines.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a mega health camp organised by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to carry out health checkup of municipal employees and sanitation workers at Kalabharathi here.

Pointing out that dengue cases this season were much lower compared to previous years, the Minister appealed to the people not to waste money by treating ordinary viral fevers as dengue cases.

All possible measures have been taken to control the spread of viral fevers, he said, and advised the people to get treatment for any type of fever in government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHC).

Besides enhancing outpatient services, measures have also been taken to continue OP services till the evening, he said, adding that there was no dearth of doctors and medicines in the district. Medical camps have also been conducted in different areas, besides providing homeopathic and allopathic treatments and medicines, he informed and asked the people to make use of medical camps.

KMC commissioner G Venugopal Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer R Manohar Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter