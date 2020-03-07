All welfare schemes to continue: Tamilisai

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will fulfil all the promises it made to the people despite the severe impact the State was facing on account of the economic downtrend in the country, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

“All the programmes and schemes will continue and search for new avenues of revenue generation will be taken up. The State government, while pursuing fiscal discipline in the light of the prevailing economic conditions, will move forward with this positive attitude,” the Governor said in her joint address to the State Legislature on the first day of the Budget session.

Stating that the severe economic challenges in the country for the past several months had an impact on the State too, she said that thanks to the strong administrative policies and fiscal discipline, the State was able to weather the storm. While other States have been recording negative economic growth, Telangana has been able to deal with the demanding conditions because of its policies under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Governor said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was delivering her maiden address to the State Legislature, said the governance will be in tune with the needs of the people, striking a healthy balance between welfare and development. “This is the precise reason why the people of the State have been continuously supporting the government time and again,” she said, adding that the government will always respect the immense faith reposed by the people, and fulfil their aspirations.

Pointing out that the State achieved wonderful progress on all fronts to take the top spot among States in the country within a short span of time, the Governor said: “This is something that we all should rejoice and feel proud of. The greatest advantage for Telangana State is that the leader who led the separate Statehood movement himself became the Chief Minister of the newly formed State and is leading it from the front and marching towards the path of progress and development.”

“The Telangana society, which was destroyed on all fronts during the united Andhra Pradesh rule, has been moving forward with perfect planning, sincerity and commitment under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao in the past six years,” she said, adding that a comparison of the situation that existed when the State was formed and now, shows the delightful achievements and success Telangana achieved in such a short span of time. “It is being observed with admiration by the entire country,” she said, and listed out various developmental programmes and welfare schemes launched by the TRS government as well as the conducive law and order situation in the State.

The Governor ended her speech with a Tamil saying: “Urupasiyum Ovappiniyum Serupagayum Sera Thiayalvathu Nadu” which means “A hunger-free, disease-free, enmity-free State is the best State.”

