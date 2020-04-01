All with COVID-19 symptoms isolated in Karimnagar: Minister

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said all the persons with symptoms of Coronavirus in the district have been quarantined.

The Minister conducted review meeting with officials to discuss about the spread of COVID-19 at Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said besides ten Indonesians, three local people were tested positive for the virus. A mother and a sister of a person, who met Indonesian preachers, were affected by the virus.

More than 80 people, who met Indonesians, have been quarantined in isolation wards. District administration was taking all possible measures to check the spread of Coronavirus and people should cooperate with the government machinery by confining themselves to their houses, he added.

Talking about setting up of paddy purchasing centers, Kamalakar promised to procure every grain produced by the farmers.

In the wake of the spread of Coronavirus, procurement centers have been established in every village and special precautionary measures have also been taken, he informed and asked the farmers to bring their produce according to schedule allocated in token to be issued by the agriculture officials.

He assured to solve the labourers’ problem in rice mills. Earlier, the Minister distributed free rice to poor in 60th division. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said scores of daily labourers have lost employment due to implementation of lockdown.

To extend support to the poor, government has decided to supply 12 kg rice to each person and allocated Rs 1,100 crore. Migrant labourers would also be provided 12 kg rice besides Rs 500.

Informing that there are 34,283 migrant labourers in the district, he said 411 metric tons rice would be supplied to them.

On the other hand, free meal is also provided to labourers through Annapurna canteens.

