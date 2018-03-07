All women crew to run Hyderabad’s Vidyanagar MMTS station

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Vidyanagar Railway Station, used exclusively for MMTS services on the Seethaphalmandi-Falaknuma section, will from Thursday be run by an all-women crew.

The preparations to convert the station into an all women station by the Hyderabad division of the South Central Railway were completed a week ago, but the official launch of the service would be on Thursday to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Women commercial clerks, enquiry cum reservation clerks, women Railway Protection Force personnel/Home Guards and women cleaning staff have been deployed at the station to issue general tickets round the clock, issue of reservation tickets in two shifts, and for ticket checking activities, security and cleanliness of the station.

There will be three commercial clerks, three reservation staff, three security staff and five staff for cleanliness, according to Hyderabad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

The Hyderabad division, Jain said, already had a napkin vending machine/incinerator at Kacheguda station, women’s waiting halls, separate baby feeding cabins and separate women’s squads to check women’s coaches.

The SCR had on Tuesday announced that the Begumpet Railway Station would become an all women station from Thursday, along with the Chandragiri and Phirangipuram railway stations.