All work and no play can really make kids dull

By | Published: 8:39 pm

The proverb ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ has now been proven by researchers with a new study.School students who take part in physical activity participation like star jumps or running on the spot during lessons tend to perform better in tests than their fellow classmates who stick to sedentary learning, according to the findings published in the British Journal of Sports Magazine.

This approach has been adopted by schools seeking to increase activity levels among students without reducing academic teaching time.Typical activities include using movement to signify whether a fact is true or false, or jumping on the spot a certain number of times to answer a maths question.

The study concluded that incorporating physical activity had a large, significant effect on educational outcomes during the lesson, assessed through tests or by observing pupils’ attention to a given task, and a smaller effect on overall educational outcomes, as well as increasing the students’ overall levels of physical activity.

For the study, researchers looked at data from 12,663 students aged between three and 14. In one of the 42 studies that were analysed, eight and nine-year-olds simulated travelling the world by running on the spot in between answering questions relating to different countries. Researchers concluded that the children were more active and more focused on the task than peers in a control group, following teachers’ instructions more closely.