All you need to know about transferring train tickets

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways, the world’s fourth largest railway network has now come up a facility that enables passengers, who reserved and got confirmed tickets, to transfer those tickets to their family members, in case of any change in their travel plans.

So, if you are holding a confirmed ticket and for some reasons you are unable to travel, you can transfer the ticket to others including your father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, or spouse. Apart from family members, the confirmed ticket can also be transferred to a government employee, students of the same institute, NCC cadets, etc.

One condition is that to transfer the ticket, you must submit the request at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

According to the Indian Railways’ website, the transfer of the ticket or the change in the name of passenger holding confirmed reservation can be made in the following ways:

a) The Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations, authorised by Railway Administration, has authority to permit the change of name of a passenger having a seat or berth reserved in his name.

b) Chief Reservation Supervisor can permit the transfer of the reserve ticket if the passenger is a Government Servant, proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of trains

c) If the passenger with the confirmed ticket makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train for the transfer of the reserved ticket to any other member of his/her family, such as, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife.

d) If the passengers are students of a recognized educational institution and the Head of the institution makes a request in writing 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, that the reservation made in the name of any student be transferred to any other student of the same institute.

e) If the passengers are members of a marriage party and any person deemed to be Head of such party makes a request in writing 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train that the reservation made in the name of any member of the marriage party be transferred to any other person.

f) If the passengers are a group of cadets of National Cadet Corps and any officer who is the head of the group, makes a request in writing at least 24 hours before the departure of the train that the reservation made in the name of any cadet be transferred to any other cadet.

Such request will be granted only once and in case of group transfer, such request for change shall not be granted if it exceeds by 10% of the total strength of the group.