All you need to know about Coachella Music Festival

In 1999, the first-ever Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival inaugural was organised on October 9 and 10, which was headlined by Beck, an American singer and record producer, and The Chemical Brothers, an English electronic music duo who originated from Manchester.

In 2003, Coachella Festival featured the American rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers. This band mainly played rock but also dabbled in punk rock and psychedelic rock. Other headliners were the Beastie Boys and Iggy Pop, and the event attracted a massive 60,000 and got attention worldwide. The following year, the headliners were English bands The Cure and Muse who managed to draw a crowd of 1,10,000.

The year 2005 featured the British rock band Coldplay who were and are still well-known and loved all over the world. Nine Inch Nails was headliner that year. Approximately 50,000 people attended each day. In 2009, Paul McCartney was one of the headliners with bands like The Killers and The Cure.

The recent two-weekend 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which served as a platform for music’s trendsetters took place in Indio, California, and drew thousands of music fans around the world to witness the performances by their favourite artists.

This shows the popularity of the music festival across the world. Let’s take a look at some of the artists who performed at Coachella 2019

Billie Eilish

The American singer and songwriter Pirate Baird O’Connell released her debut single, Ocean Eyes in 2016. Some of Billie’s well-known numbers are Lovely, i don’t wanna be you anymore, When the Party’s Over, Bury A Friend, Bellyache, Watch, and Hostage.

Childish Gambino

Donald McKinley Glover Jr is an American actor, director, musician who performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino and as a DJ he performs under the name mc DJ. Some of Childish Gambino’s famous numbers are Summertime Magic, V. 3005, Feels Like Summer, and Redbone.

Ella Mai

The English singer and songwriter Ella Mai Howell self-titled debut studio album was released in October 2018 and featured singles Boo’d Up and Trip. Boo’d Up was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Some of Ella Mai’s numbers are Shot Clock, Breakfast in Bed, 10,000 Hours, Whatchamacallit and Anymore.

Ariana Grande

American singer, songwriter and actor Ariana Grande-Butera is known for her wide vocal range and has received various accolades, including one Grammy Award, one Brit Award and three American Music Awards. She is one of the world’s leading contemporary recording artistes. Some of her famous numbers are Dangerous Woman, Bad Idea, 7 Rings, Into You, Thank U, Next Side to Side, and God is a woman.

Rosalía

Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía Vila Tobella, known as Rosalía, crossed language boundaries after receiving praise from around the world for several collaborations with artists such James Blake, Pharrell Williams and J Balvin that were very successful. Some of her popular numbers include Barefoot In The Park, Con Altura, NANA, Malamente, and Pienso En Tu Mira.

Tierra Whack

American rapper, songwriter and singer Tierra Helena Whack performed as “Dizzle Dizz” as a teenager; later, she reverted to her birth name. Some of her numbers are Flea Market, Mumbo Jumbo, Fruit Salad, Hookers, Pretty Ugly, Bugs Life, and Cable Guy.

J Balvin

Colombian reggaeton recording artist José Álvaro Osorio Balvín is based in Colombia but moved to New York to learn English and was very much influenced by the music around him. Some of his famous numbers are MiGente, Ginza, Ay Vamos, X, and Bobo.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is the stage name of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, a Latin trap and reggaeton singer. Some of his popular songs are Estamos Bien, Tenemos Que Hablar, and Mia.And, for the first time, the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival streamed the event live on YouTube. Coachella curated a live stream of the Yuma Tent and showed pre-recorded segments with artists like Billie Eilish and Nina Kraviz, along with a live stream of Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, and others.Coachella remains the top multi genre music festival in United States. Coachella wraps its 20th edition with women stepping into limelight like never before, this one-of-a-kind music festival maintains excellence every year, and we are very excited to see what is in store for us in the future.