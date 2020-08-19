All you need to know about National Recruitment Agency

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet has decided to streamline recruitment processes for filling up Group B and C posts in Union government.

The Union government will now set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates for the Group B and C posts of Central government jobs.

At present, aspirants must take different exams that are conducted by various agencies for central government jobs.

The NRA will benefit nearly 2.5 crore aspirants every year appearing for about 1.25 lakh vacancies in the central government.

The aspirants need not shell out money on multiple examination fees’, travel, boarding, lodging and a lot more.

At first, it will organise a CET in order to screen or shortlist candidates for the non-technical (Group B and C) posts, which are now being carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Later, more exams may be brought under it.

The agency will have representatives from SSC, IBPS and RRB.

The test will be conducted for three levels – graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates.

Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised Tiers (II, III, etc.) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

Examination centres would be set up in every district of the country. It would be beneficial to aspirants in rural and far-off districts to get access to the entrance examination. The government hopes to benefit the poor candidates, especially women, and reduce the financial burden on them.

The CET score of a candidate shall be valid for three years from the date of declaration of the result. The best of the valid scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate.

There will be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET, it will be subject to the upper age limit. However, the relaxation in the upper age limit shall be given to candidates of SC/ST/OBC and other categories according to the extant policy of the Government.

The exam will be conducted in 12 languages that are in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

In addition, the single eligibility test would also significantly reduce the recruitment cycle. The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard.

