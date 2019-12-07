All your flying queries answered

By | Published: 9:50 pm

A coffee table book 101 Flying Secrets authored by Rakesh Dhannarapu, a debutant author was launched at Hotel NKMs Grand. The book is a first-of-its-kind “Friendly Flying Manual for the Passengers”, written in simple and easy-to-understand layman’s language with good quality pictures.

Rakesh Dhannarapu who has a Masters in Aviation with a specialisation in ‘Airworthiness’ from The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) from Melbourne covers 101 questions that arise in the minds of the air passengers and answers them in a lucid manner without going into the humongous nitty-gritties involved.

Within this book, you’ll discover answers to questions like: If aircraft are so safe, why wear seatbelts? Why are aircraft painted white? How fast can an aircraft be evacuated? Do aircraft dump fuel mid-air? What is airport curfew? What is runway excursion? What is the fate of retired aircraft? …and more.

The book covers everything a curious and inquisitive air passenger would like to know. It is an outcome of his learning experiences and questions from inquisitive friends and family. Realising that not many people are aware of the various interesting aspects about flying, Rakesh took it upon himself to pen down a book during his three-month-long summer vacations 2018-19.

