Allam Narayana’s term extended

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Allam Narayana, chairman of the Telangana State Press Academy on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending his term as the Academy chairman. Orders extending Narayana’s term for two years, till June 30, 2020, as well the other members of the Academy were issued on Tuesday. The Chief Minister had decided to extend Narayana’s term on Monday.

