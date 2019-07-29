Allam Narayana’s term to be extended

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to extend the term of Allam Narayana as the Chairman of the Telangana Media Academy. His current term ended on June 30.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, Narayana called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday and thanked him.

Narayana also presented the Chief Minister with a copy of a compilation of various welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government for the media personnel. Orders extending Narayana’s term are expected to be issued on Tuesday, a press release said.