Alleviation of Adivasis’ alienation

Published: 27th Feb 2020

The United Nations has been observing the ‘International Day of World’s Indigenous People’ on August 9 every year since 1994. The date signifies the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations. Indigenous people of India are known as Adivasis, meaning the ‘first inhabitants’, and are officially called ‘Scheduled Tribes’. Most of them are concentrated in central, eastern and northeast regions. These regions are witnessing a variety of ethnic, socio-political conflicts. In this context, it is necessary to understand the plight of Adivasis with reference to alienation by the Indian state.

The Indigenous World 2019 report of International Work Group for Indigenous Peoples highlights that the “laws failing to recognise or protect indigenous rights defenders, combined with a global trend towards a shrinking civic space, pose a threat to indigenous communities around the world”. Karl Marx’s concept of alienation explains the situation of Adivasis better. According to Marx, there are four major ways of alienation in the capitalist production process: (i) alienation from the product (ii) alienation from the process of production (iii) alienation from “species being” and (iv) alienation from “other human beings”. The current development model excludes the Adivasis from the development process itself.

Cultural Appropriation

The efforts to “mainstreaming” Adivasis with that of other sections of the people have eroded their cultural autonomy. One of the main cultural aspects that is critical in the context of land conflicts is the right to self-govern. The right to self-govern for the Adivasi communities is an inalienable right provided by the Constitution under Articles such as 15(4), 23, 24, 29, 46, 164(1), 243, 244(1), 275, 350 and 371.

In addition to these, legislations such as PESA, 1996, and Forest Rights Act, 2006, empower the Gram Sabha to prevent land alienation of Adivasis, as land is the central issue in the socio-political conflict. The modern nation-state has made Adivasis from self-governing to state-dependent for their own development.

Economic Disempowerment

The case of Minor Forest Produces (MFPs), an economic source of livelihood for almost 300 million Adivasis and other forest dwelling communities, illustrates the process of economic alienation, particularly alienation from the product. The main MFPs are bamboo, lac, tendu, gums, resins, mahuwa flower and seeds, sal seed, honey and chironji. Without their labour, the MFPs does not come into the local markets. Yet their labour has been exploited by middlemen, local contractors and traders.

The NDA government has reduced the minimum support price of 10 MFPs only to add the economic distress. The reduction of rates has demotivated the communities from collecting MFPs. Most importantly, the rate of chironji pods with seed has come down to Rs 60 from Rs 100, Rs 100 (from Rs 230) for rangini lac, Rs 150 (Rs 320) for kusumi lac, Rs 18 (Rs 21) for karanj seed and Rs 20 (from Rs 22) for mahuwa seeds. This has increased the economic disempowerment and dispossession of Adivasis.

Ecological Displacement

Adivasis are the traditional guardians of forests and play a significant role in biodiversity conservation. The development model on the basis of unregulated extraction of the natural resources is displacing them from their habitat, mostly the forests. The symbiotic relationship between Adivasis and forests is essential to maintain the forests intact for ecological balance. The callous attitude of the Union and State governments in implementing the Forest Rights Act puts the lives of Adivasis in danger. The Supreme Court’s order on February 13, in the case of Wildlife First & Ors Vs Ministry of Forest and Environment & Ors (2019) substantiates the intent of the state towards the well-being of Adivasis.

Though the court has stayed its order following the social unrest in Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; the development-induced displacement and evictions of Adivasis are not going to stop. This is evident from the large-scale environmental clearances for mining in Fifth Schedule Areas.

Political Injustice

The most visible part of their alienation can be seen in political affairs. The gram sabha, conferred unique powers within the ambit of PESA legislation along with Fifth Schedule and Sixth Schedule (Articles 244 (1&2), shifts the power from ‘state’ to ‘community’. The Supreme Court while delivering its judgment in the case of Orissa Mining Corporation v Ministry of Environment & Forest & Others (2013) has empowered the gram sabha to decide whether to allow bauxite mining by Vedanta.

In spite of these, the States are neglecting the gram sabha resolutions to divert the Adivasis’ land to the non-Adivasis, thereby accentuating injustice to the Adivasis. For example, since 2015, 18 villages have unanimously passed gram sabha resolutions strongly opposing coal mining in Hasdeo Arand region of Chhattisgarh which is now opened for mining following a nod by the Union government in January 2019. Similar is the case of Saranda-Chaibasa region in Jharkhand.

Social and Developmental Exclusion

The poor human development indicators reflect the inhuman conditions of Adivasis and their societal exclusion as a whole. Adivasis are the most underprivileged in Indian society. As per the statistics of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (2013), 45.3% of STs are living below poverty line, with 41% are illiterate. The infant mortality rate is 44.4% with 32% of non-institutional deliveries. The prevalence of anaemia in Adivasi women is 68.5%. As many as 60.3% of the people are still dependent upon well and hand pump for drinking water. The income of 86.53% of the highest earning household member is less than Rs 5,000 while 35.65% of the Adivasis are landless households and earn income from manual casual labour works.

Aggressive to Sensitive State

The land acquisition process by the state for the purposes of development needs to take place only with the consent of gram sabha. The right to self-govern requires firm support from the constitutional authorities. The feeling and perceptions of deprivation and injustice demand a transformative role of the state.

Land reforms with specific reference to restoring the Adivasis land acquired by violating the gram sabha resolutions is essential to regain the trust and legitimacy of the state. The traditional and informal mode of dispute resolution practices has to be rekindled along with community empowerment. Empowering gram sabhas is the first essential step in containing the feeling of alienation among the Adivasi communities as evident in the case of Maharashtra, which passed a resolution for the allocation of 5% Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds to the gram sabhas.

(The author is doctoral fellow, Centre for Political Institutions, Governance and Development, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru)

