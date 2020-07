Alliance Air to operate Jagdalpur-Hyderabad flight from Aug 5

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Alliance Air is going to operate a direct daily flight connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad from August 5.

The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route which was awarded to Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, to bolster regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

According to a press release here, flight 9I 885 will depart from Hyderabad at 9.50 a.m. and arrive in Jagdalpur at 11.15 a.m. further departing from Jagdalpur at 11.55 a.m. and arrive in Raipur at 1 p.m.

The flight 9I 886 will depart Raipur at 1.40 p.m. and arrive in Jagdalpur at 2.45 p.m. further departing from Jagdalpur at 3.25 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 4.50 p.m.

