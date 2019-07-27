Allianz FMCG launches new products in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:26 pm 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Manufacturer of natural personal care products, cosmetics products and food products Allianz FMCG announced the launch of Celozia, Dr Neem, Mr Darlie, Maaqui and Divine Care brands. It appointed Intercontinental as its super stockist for Telangana.

RB Thakur, Managing Director, of Allianz FMCG, who launched these products today at Hyderabad said: “Introducing these brand to the Indian market is a great opportunity as demand for natural and healthy products continue to grow. We are initially launching them here in the India while looking to expand to other markets as well in the region”.

Thakur said these brands are known for their quality natural ingredients and affordability. While ensuring availability of a wide variety of consumer products, the company aims to fill the gap for this niche market within the region. The company has a vast line of locally produced brands of hair and body care, beauty and skin care, baby care, as well as home care products through its manufacturing unit in the Middle East, Asia, including the formulation of popular natural ingredients oud and camel milk to cater to global preferences.

Other products contain essences from neem and combinations of aloe vera and yoghurt, rose and berries, almond and olive, camel milk and other natural fragrances.

On the healthy food segment, Mmaaqui specialises in providing the quality dry fruits and healthy seeds including as festive gift hampers. The products follow international quality standards and taste and are available at many leading modern retail and online markets.

Mr Darlie has a wide range of gel toothpastes, an enamel-protect toothpaste and an affordable range of oral care products, he said.

“We look forward to witness the rapid expansion of Celozia, Dr Neem, Mr Darlie, Maaqui, Divine Care brands throughout India to provide consumers personal care, wellness and healthy food solutions. These are pioneering global products and we are confident they will immediately attract the region’s consumers,” he said.

