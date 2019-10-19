Allocate adequate godown space to store paddy, TS govt to FCI

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Expecting a bumper crop during the kharif season, the Civil Supplies department requested the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to allocate necessary godown space to store paddy that would be procured from farmers in the State. The Civil Supplies department is aiming to procure a total of 92 lakh tonnes of paddy this year including 55 lakh tonnes during the kharif season and another 37 lakh tonnes during yasangi season.

In a meeting with the FCI officials, Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal said that the State government was ready to hand over about 11 lakh tonnes of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) pertaining to Yasangi last year and allocate equivalent space for paddy procurement during Kharif season. He drawn their attention to the severe scarcity of godown space in Karimnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, seeking to address the problem immediately.

The FCI officials responded positively to a request to release Rs 888 crore pending arrears from the Corporation towards CMR obtained last year. Another Rs 95 crore towards rural development cess is also pending from FCI.

