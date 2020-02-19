Allot 20 per cent of funds to enhance literacy: Minister to Karimnagar ZP

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar wanted to allocate 20 percent funds to enhance literacy percentage. Participating in Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Wednesday, the Minister wanted the ZP to earmark 20 per cent from all kind of funds for enhance of literacy in the district. In this regard, he wanted to pass a resolution in the meeting.

Though Telangana has become a role model to the country in implementation of innovative schemes, the percentage of literacy in the State was worrying. During Collectors and municipal chairmen meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was unhappy over the issue.

The Minister advised the officials and public representatives to give top priority for literacy in Pattana Pragathi programmes. Besides continuing developmental activities, steps would be taken to enhance literacy.

Participating in the debate on sand policy, Kamalakar instructed district administration to track the vehicles supplying sand with GPS tracking system to put an end to illegal sand transportation. The Minister wanted the officials and public representatives to plant saplings in a big way to provide healthy environment for future generations.

During his recent visit to Karimnagar, Chief Minister instructed to plant at least 5 lakh saplings in the town, he informed and advised the people to plant trees in their houses. Karimnagar would be made as Haritha Vanam by extensively planting saplings in the coming two to three years.

